What Are The Wellness Trends in 2020?

The health and wellness industry is constantly changing, and here are the wellness trends that you can look forward to in 2020.

Ageing Goes Mainstream

The biggest topic at the 2019 Global Wellness Summit was the ageing population. According to research by the United Nations, 2018 was the first year in human history that persons aged 65 or above outnumbered children under five. Globally, the population aged 65 and over is growing faster than all other age groups, and this will continue for a while, growing from 9% of the population to 16% worldwide in the next three decades. It is predicted that by 2050, one in four persons living in Europe and North America will be aged 65 or over.

Read: 5 Science-Backed Ways To Slow Down Ageing

The big message is that getting older doesn’t mean what it used to. At the Global Wellness Summit, one of the keynote presentations was delivered by David Harry Stewart, founder and CEO of AGEIST, who asked the question, “What do people over 50 really look like?” They look very different from what you find if you search “people over 50” in Google. “For the first time, a 50-year-old can reasonably believe that they are ‘halfway,’” said Stewart. Not only is this age demographic not giving up; in many cases, they are only getting started. Stewart shared that most people feel, on average, 20 years younger than they actually are. Many people in this demographic are starting new careers, launching new businesses (more experience also means a higher tolerance for risk), and taking on other self-actualizing projects and adventures.

Another keynote speaker at the summit, Dave McCaughan, called this demographic the “new life builders” and shared examples of how this class is reinventing itself. Masako Wakamiya, for example, is an 82-year-old grandmother in Japan who taught herself to code and has since begun a new career as a successful app developer catering to the senior market.

The older segment is growing but not slowing. They are reinventing themselves and want to squeeze the most out of life, making wellness one of their top priorities. The luxury wellness and hospitality sectors need to be prepared for these consumers. In our hotels, we are not only selling rooms and spa treatments, we are selling self-actualization.