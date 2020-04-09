Enjoy Singapore’s Top Attractions, Without Leaving Home!

Explore the Lion City without having to leave the comfort and safety of your home! Whether you’re looking to explore museums or enjoy the entertainment in Singapore, such as live music performances, here are some virtual tours which you can enjoy around Singapore.
1. Singapore Philatelic Museum
On display at the Singapore Philatelic Museum are postage stamps and related material from Singapore, and beyond. Presented in colourful, cosy and interactive exhibitions, the miniature pieces of art feature different aspects of history, culture, science and technology. Offering a window into Singapore and other parts of the world, from the 1830s to present day.