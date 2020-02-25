Review: Banishing The Look Of Tired Eyes With This Treatment

A sunken under-eye or tear trough area makes you look tired all the time, like you’ve not had enough sleep for the night. The area also tend to be shadowed, giving the impression of a dark undereye, which makes you look dull. I’ve had this problem all my life, although when I was younger, my tear trough was almost manageable with enough rest and sleep. However, the indentation under the eyes has always been there, and they become more prominent when I smile.

A recent chat with Dr Alice Prethima Michael of Dr Alice Ageless Medispa in Bangsar, revealed that a sunken tear trough is quite a common problem among people with deep set eyes.

“The skin around the eye is the thinnest and it also has the least amount of oil glands. So it starts to see early degeneration,” she says, after inspecting my under-eye area.

In my case, the degeneration that she speaks of is the eyebag, which is the bulging of the fat with the thin skin (mild fat herniation) and some fine lines and wrinkles due to the muscle action. When the skin around the eye degenerates which happens earlier in life compared to other areas, there is also dark circles due to skin quality deterioration. This problem can usually be treated with fillers, just to pad up the sunken areas to bring back some youthfulness to the area, and the face. For that, Dr Alice goes with Algeness, which is a 100% natural filler, for me. This is a safer alternative to hyaluronic acid (HA) as it’s non-allergenic, and biocompatible with the human body. And, it’s 100% biodegradable.

Dr Alice says that Algeness is more effective for tear trough as it is injected deep under the muscle region. She adds that Algeness is particularly appropriate for use under the eye and in the tear trough areas since it is not composed of HA which avoids a potential hydrophilic effect.

Sensing my apprehension over the procedure, Dr Alice assures me that the treatment gives an immediate result with minimal irritation and inflammation, and has an extremely low migration out of an injection site.

The Treatment

I was prepped up for the treatment with some numbing cream on the under-eye areas, followed by a local block for a cannula insertion. “When it comes to the under-eye area, delivering the fillers via a cannula is the safest way to go, and for an even placement of the filler,” says Dr Alice.

Based on my under-eye presentation, Dr Alice goes with two layers of Algeness. Algeness LD 1.5 is used along my troughs at all the sunken areas under the muscle to elevate the areas, while avoiding injecting under the fat protrusion area.

“I placed the 1.5 under the muscle, avoiding multiple inject points which can cause bruising , fibrosis and irregularity. I again use Algennes Charm 1% placing it on top of the muscle under the skin to alleviate the dark circles and support skin quality.

“This is the sandwich technique, specifically useful when using Algennes due to the algae properties inside algennes. It stimulates neocollagenesis in the dermis layer. I also blended the lateral corners from the eye area to check one thereby producing a sleek look from eye to cheek,” she explains.

The entire procedure via a cannula from my upper cheek took about 10 minutes.

The Results

Am I happy with the results? Yes, I am. As I wanted a very natural look without looking too plumped out, Dr Alice says that there needs to be some concavity. Due to that, my under-eye area isn’t too plumped out or flat which I really like.

I also like that I didn’t have any bruises or much swelling on the surface on the days following the procedure. There was some soreness in the treated areas when I touched, but it went away gradually over 10 days.

And, the procedure itself wasn’t painful, which was very important for me.