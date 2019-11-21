McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Iconic Happy Meal Toys!

Many of us have fond childhood memories when it comes to certain McDonald’s Happy Meal toys. Furby, Tamagotchi, Hot Wheels, My Little Pony, Hello Kitty… when the merchandise in toy stores were too pricey for our parents to afford, we’d often happily settle for the Happy Meal version.
For 40 years, the Happy Meal has been the symbol of shared moments of happiness for families around the world. To celebrate this milestone, McDonald’s Malaysia is launching the limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal, featuring some of the most popular Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.
The Surprise Happy Meal will be available at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide starting 28 November, while stocks last. Each Surprise Happy Meal will contain one of the following limited edition toys:
- Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989
- Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991
- McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
- Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996
- Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
- Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
- My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
- Furby (Hasbro): 1999
- Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
Good luck and may the odds ever be in your favour! Which one do you hope to find in your Happy Meal?