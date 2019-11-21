McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Iconic Happy Meal Toys!

Many of us have fond childhood memories when it comes to certain McDonald’s Happy Meal toys. Furby, Tamagotchi, Hot Wheels, My Little Pony, Hello Kitty… when the merchandise in toy stores were too pricey for our parents to afford, we’d often happily settle for the Happy Meal version.

For 40 years, the Happy Meal has been the symbol of shared moments of happiness for families around the world. To celebrate this milestone, McDonald’s Malaysia is launching the limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal, featuring some of the most popular Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.

The Surprise Happy Meal will be available at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide starting 28 November, while stocks last. Each Surprise Happy Meal will contain one of the following limited edition toys:

Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989

Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990

Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991

McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995

Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

Furby (Hasbro): 1999

Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

Good luck and may the odds ever be in your favour! Which one do you hope to find in your Happy Meal?