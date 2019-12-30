Make This Scrumptious Curry Puff For Your Tea Parties

Who isn’t tempted by a plate of warm, delicious curry puffs? It’s a favourite snack and this recipe is perfect for parties. Chef Ambrose Poh, of Allspice Institute cooking school, shares how to make this scrumptious treat at home. It’s surprisingly easy!

250 g plain flour

70 g butter, margarine or olive oil spread

60 ml warm water

¼ tsp salt

1l vegetable oil for deep frying

200 g chicken meat, diced

200 g potatoes, diced small

2 boiled eggs, sliced into sixths

100 g white onion, diced small

2 tbsps ginger, minced

1 tbsp garlic, minced

3 tbsps meat curry powder

2 tbsps cooking oil

1 tsp chicken seasoning

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup water

Method:

Heat up oil in a pot. When oil is hot (test by putting a wooden chopstick into the oil ñ you should see a stream of bubbles rising from the tip of the chopstick), deep fry puffs till pastry is golden (see tip). Drain on paper towels and serve immediately.

Place a tablespoonful of filling and slice of egg within each circle of dough and fold over with pastry to make a semi-circle. Pull and fold to crimp the edges. Chill in the fridge for 15 mins.

Roll dough into a cylinder of about 4 cm in diameter. Then cut into 12 equal pieces. Roll each into 3-mm thick circles to about 8 cm in diameter. Let rest for 30 mins.

PASTRY: Mix flour with butter, water, salt, and knead well until a soft dough is formed. Let it rest for 30 mins in the fridge.

Add in chicken, potatoes and curry powder. Mix in 6 tbsps water into paste. Mix well and cook till potatoes are soft, about 20 mins. Leave aside to cool.

Chef’s Tip: Use this method to get your puffs nice and crispy. When your puffs start to lightly brown, scoop them up from the oil with a mesh strainer. Hold them out of the oil for about 5 secs, then place them back into the oil. After about 3 mins, repeat. The third time, pull out the golden, crispy puffs and serve.