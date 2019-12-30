Make This Scrumptious Curry Puff For Your Tea Parties

Who isn’t tempted by a plate of warm, delicious curry puffs? It’s a favourite snack and this recipe is perfect for parties. Chef Ambrose Poh, of Allspice Institute cooking school, shares how to make this scrumptious treat at home. It’s surprisingly easy!
Ingredients
Pastry
250 g plain flour
70 g butter, margarine or olive oil spread
60 ml warm water
¼ tsp salt
1l vegetable oil for deep frying
Filling
200 g chicken meat, diced
200 g potatoes, diced small
2 boiled eggs, sliced into sixths
100 g white onion, diced small
2 tbsps ginger, minced
1 tbsp garlic, minced
3 tbsps meat curry powder
2 tbsps cooking oil
1 tsp chicken seasoning
1 cup coconut milk
1 cup water
Method:
FILLING: Heat oil and fry onion, garlic and ginger gently until golden brown.
Add in chicken, potatoes and curry powder. Mix in 6 tbsps water into paste. Mix well and cook till potatoes are soft, about 20 mins. Leave aside to cool.
PASTRY: Mix flour with butter, water, salt, and knead well until a soft dough is formed. Let it rest for 30 mins in the fridge.
Roll dough into a cylinder of about 4 cm in diameter. Then cut into 12 equal pieces. Roll each into 3-mm thick circles to about 8 cm in diameter. Let rest for 30 mins.
Place a tablespoonful of filling and slice of egg within each circle of dough and fold over with pastry to make a semi-circle. Pull and fold to crimp the edges. Chill in the fridge for 15 mins.
Heat up oil in a pot. When oil is hot (test by putting a wooden chopstick into the oil ñ you should see a stream of bubbles rising from the tip of the chopstick), deep fry puffs till pastry is golden (see tip). Drain on paper towels and serve immediately.
Chef’s Tip: Use this method to get your puffs nice and crispy. When your puffs start to lightly brown, scoop them up from the oil with a mesh strainer. Hold them out of the oil for about 5 secs, then place them back into the oil. After about 3 mins, repeat. The third time, pull out the golden, crispy puffs and serve.