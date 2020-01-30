I Divorced My Husband After Giving Birth To Our Baby

“My husband, Adam* and I were thrilled when we found out that we were going to have a baby.

We had been trying for a couple of years to fall pregnant naturally and were close to giving up, so to discover that we were going to be parents the following year was music to our ears.

But my happiness was short-lived because just over eight months into the pregnancy, I learnt that my husband of four years was having an affair.

A shocking discovery

Not long after I found out I was expecting, my sex life took a hit.

Even though I knew it was safe for pregnant women to have sex, I didn’t want to jinx my pregnancy, so I initiated sex with Adam a lot less often and turned down sex with him on more than a few occasions.

We still engaged in other forms of sexual intimacy, though, like oral sex, but I figured he understood where I was coming from and didn’t have a problem with me wanting to skip sex.

As my belly grew I also felt less attractive. They say that a pregnant woman is a sexy woman but I didn’t feel that way.

I moved around awkwardly, felt fatigued half the time, had swollen ankles and felt extremely bloated, and experienced a bad case of acne.

I also stopped wearing figure-hugging outfits and sexy underwear, and lounged around the house or went out in oversized, tent-like dresses.