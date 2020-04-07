Navigation

How To Trim Your Own Bangs At Home

#Quarantrim your hair with pro tips from a celebrity hairstylist.
Fashion & Beauty
Women's Weekly
April 7, 2020
By Lorraine Chai
The crazy thing about staying home all day is, when you look into the mirror, you get the irresistible urge to give yourself a bang-cut – like what Miley Cyrus did. And this urge grows stronger every day. While it is highly advisable to get it done by the professionals, celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook proved that a DIY #quarantrim is not as difficult as it sounds. If your bangs are growing out and in dire need of a trim, this is a good time to learn how to snip it yourself!

