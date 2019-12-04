4 Comfort Food Recipes For The Family

During the festive season, we are often busy attending dinners with family and friends. If you’re missing home-cooked meals, here are some of our favourite family dishes, prepared with Mazola Canola Oil, that you can enjoy during a night in.
Garlic Honey Chicken Wings
500g chicken wings, washed and drained
½ tsp salt
8 cloves garlic, chopped
Scallion and chillies, chopped, to taste
Mazola Canola Oil
For the sauce:
2½ tbsps light soy sauce
100ml water
2½ tbsps honey
Method:
- Marinate chicken with salt for 30 mins.
- Heat the preferred amount of Mazola Canola Oil. Fry half portion of garlic over low heat until golden brown. Set aside. Leave garlic oil in the pan.
- In a wok, reheat reserved fried garlic oil. Add in remaining portion of garlic and fry until fragrant. Fry chicken wings over low heat till 80 per cent cooked or slightly golden yellow. Set aside.
- Add light soy sauce and water, and bring it to a boil.
- Add in fried chicken wings, simmer over medium heat till cooked.
- Add in honey, turn heat to high, and cook till sauce thickens.
- Serve with a sprinkle of golden fried garlic, scallion and chilli.
Note: Different brands of sauce or seasoning will produce a slightly different taste. Adjust taste according to your preference.