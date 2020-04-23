5 Celebrity Chefs To Watch On Instagram and Facebook

As we all stay home safely in hopes of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, many are turning to social media to learn new skills. Cooking and baking have emerged tops on the list of new things to learn and start doing at home.

A new trend we’re seeing: Many of our favourite celebrity chefs have taken to Instagram and Facebook to share their recipes and cooking tips. From Sherson Lian to Gordon Ramsay, we can all tune in to watch them cook in their own homes.

If you are a budding home MasterChef, we’ve put together a list of where to catch the renowned chefs in action.

Sherson Lian

Not only does Sherson share his recipes on his Instagram account, he also shares various grocery shopping tips and tricks to help keep your veggies fresh.