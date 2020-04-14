What I’ve Not Done During Quarantine

Confession. Now that we are in week 4 (I think!) of quarantine, I need to admit that I have not done some things I planned to get done in the early weeks, since we were asked to #stayathome. Like many, I was hoping to keep myself busy with some household tasks that probably really needs my attention. Alas, we are reaching day 27 (?) and I have yet to reorganise my wardrobe, clear out the kitchen cabinets or even finish editing a podcast series meant to be launched this month.

I find myself easily distracted with other menial things that could probably wait, such as replying that message in my family WhatsApp chat group or scrolling social media looking for content. But is it truly so wrong for me to feel a little (or a lot) lost in navigating this #workfromhome situation?

Trust me, it did take me a while to get settled into a nice routine on weekdays. I failed terribly the first week, because it was so easy for me to turn Netflix on and drown myself in a series binge. But, I’m happy to share that I now have a set daily routine and it has helped keep me sane in many ways. One thing I have done regularly is workout. Somehow it gives me something to look forward to every morning.

Yet, when the weekends come around, the cabinets are still unopened except for when I’m getting myself a snack. So when I stumbled upon articles saying how it’s okay not to be all productive, especially during these uncertain times, I felt a little more at ease. But soon enough, I’d find out that a colleague was busy working and preparing more content. And I find myself anxious that I’m not doing enough. Sigh.

So, no, I have not made the trendy dalgona coffee, and neither have I downloaded TikTok. And please note that I haven’t also been constantly playing MasterChef either. I do find some days harder to face than others.

Have I just fallen into a lazy spell? Or is this normal? Eager to find out, I asked clinical psychologist Vizla Kumaresan from Ara Damansara Medical Centre to share her views on not doing much.

What The Expert Says

I reached out to Vizla to get her own personal experience and what she could share about feeling unproductive. Here’s what she has to share:

“I went on Twitter and saw a tweet from a Palestinian reminding the world that they have been on lockdown for years. An Indian activist tweeted a reminder of the continuing lockdown in Kashmir. The MCO is a high indication that things are not okay. So, it was jarring to see over the next few days advice online on how to be productive during a lockdown. I was seeing pictures of people redecorating rooms (who has paint just lying around the house?); cleaning out closets; cooking up storms; and working 8 to 10 hours a day. I couldn’t and still do not understand this. Palestinians and Kashmiris are living under siege and in fear of their safety. Would anyone expect them to be ‘productive’? Probably not. So why do we expect ourselves to be that?

More important now would be staying safe. Not just against the virus, but also psychologically. Cook whatever you want. Focus on what gives you comfort (I have found plenty of comfort in instant noodles with egg!). Most importantly, your body needs nutrition to get through this tough time. Get rest. This is a time of high stress. The body is releasing stress hormones which can be draining. Set a regular sleep/wake pattern. It doesn’t matter what time you wake up. Just try and wake up at the same time every day. Set yourself a routine where work is not the focus. Do what you can. Set yourself small goals and targets.

It’s okay if you don’t meet those goals. Now is the time to be kind to yourself. If this is a constant issue you are dealing with during the MCO and it is starting to affect your work or the work of others, spend some time to map out what your barriers are and how you can overcome them. Operationalise what and how much you want to do every day.

This is a time of high uncertainty. The mind will worry and ruminate. This is not going to be a pleasant experience. Distract yourself with YouTube or Netflix (in moderation), or do some light cleaning. The danger now is doing too much and burning out. We should instead focus on conserving energy and resources to prepare for the long haul now social distancing has become the new norm.”

Allowing Yourself To Just Be

Many already know me as someone who is fuelled by optimism. More often that not, I can find the silver lining in challenges. But I am only human, and like many other people, I too have days which are gloomy and grey. Days when I can’t explain why and how I feel what I feel. When I was younger, it was harder to get out of those down days because it would spiral into many different self-sabotaging thoughts.

But I’ve learnt that with every sunrise, we have a chance to try again, to see how we can make it better. And to try our best. So instead of worrying about the long list of things I should be cleaning or organising or managing, I do my best in any given moment. I no longer want to worry if I am ever going to reorganise my kitchen cupboards or do homework with the kids.

I am just going to let it be for now. Like Vizla says, we need to conserve our energy and fight what lies ahead. I am okay with this, I hope you will be too. I hope you don’t worry or stress about doing too much or too little. Do your best when you can, and take time to feel when you need to.

We will get through this. And when we do, we will all be better versions of ourselves.

If you would like to donate to those in need, do click HERE.

Thank you 🙂

Stay Home, Stay Safe!

Hugs,

Eena Houzyama