What I’ve Learnt From Being Home for Two Weeks

When I find myself feeling overwhelmed or a little down, I talk myself into focusing on the positives and the present moment. This instantly brings me back to viewing things optimistically.

Like everyone else around the world, I have been staying home, where it’s safest. It was challenging to get into the work-from-home mood: learning to balance my schedule, get work done and have rest time. After a few days, this new habit kicked in, and I was glad to have a pretty good daily routine.

Still, I had the urge to rant every day that I was bored; that I needed some face to face contact. But this thought was easily put aside when I read about others who were living in much-worse situations. Who was I to complain at all? I would take a few minutes to reflect on how privileged my situation was and count every single blessing.

We are in uncertain times. Many are losing their source of income, worried about getting sick, or simply just looking for their next meal. This moment in time has truly taught me about looking into your intentions. When you post that picture of your meal, what was your intention? When you commented on a picture on social media, what was your intention? When you shared that piece of news in a Whatsapp chat group, what was your intention?

We all truly do have the best intentions in mind, especially during these hard times. But not everyone will read your intention the way you intended. If it came from a sincere place, you wouldn’t react to any outside comments. But lately, I’ve noticed people getting offended, and some having to defend their intentions. This is just hurtful to watch. We need to be supportive of each other. We truly need to care for all. I beg you to take a step back and understand your intentions, before sharing a comment or post. Because this is what matters.

10 Lessons I’ve learnt from staying home for two weeks