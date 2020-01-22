We Review SK-II’s Pitera Essence To Find Out If It Really Works!

I’ve always been curious about SK-II’s best-selling Facial Treatment Essence – with many people around me swearing by this cult favourite and hailing it as their go-to for that hydrated glow. My close friends are believers of this ‘Miracle Water’ as well, but I remained skeptical. My lifestyle revolves around working around the computer and occasionally catching myself frowning. Yes, I know that’s an unforgivable sin, with my negligence in curating a skincare routine in my youth resulting in tired and dull skin. Following my friends’ recommendation, in which they claimed the essence helped reverse skin damage, I embarked on a journey to uncover the truth of the famed Facial Treatment Essence.

The Story Behind PITERA™ Essence

Little did you know – PITERA™ was discovered through a chance observation of an old Toji’s (master brewer) youthful-looking hands, which were in stark contrast to his wrinkled face. This led to the creation of the brand’s signature ingredient – PITERATM, which is the key ingredient making up the Facial Treatment Essence.

What You Need To Know About This Star Product

It’s justified to say that SK-II revolutionized the beauty scene with their ‘Miracle Water’. With more than 90% of PITERA™ in the formula, the Facial Treatment Essence offers the purest and most direct, bottle-to-application delivery of PITERA™. Staying unchanged for almost 40 years, the formula has withstood the test of time, and raked a cult following in the process. The main three functions of the Facial Treatment Essence are: retaining the skin’s natural functions, improving barrier function and preventing skin surface damage. Simply put, PITERA™ helps your skin retain hydration, keep pollutants from causing dryness and protects you from environmental damages like UV rays. This trifecta results in crystal clear, radiant, and refined skin.

My Review Of The SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

My recent skincare routine is as minimal as it gets – basic cleanse, tone and moisturize. I double cleanse on days I have makeup on. My skin is oily around the T-zone, and unfortunately, I have some pigmentation and hormonal acne during the time of the month. That’s why I decided to add the PITERA™ Essence to my routine and put it to the test.

In the morning, I cleansed my face thoroughly, patted it dry and patted on the essence. Surprisingly, my skin felt like it was ‘drinking’ the essence, indicating the possible parched state of my skin. I was glad that the facial essence absorbed quickly and didn’t leave any oily or sticky residue. When I peeped at the mirror, my skin felt hydrated and less dull. Still, I was skeptical as it was the first day, and decided to continue using the essence before reaching a definitive conclusion.

Skincare routines require discipline – I was religious in including the facial essence every morning and night in the next month. It wasn’t long before I noticed the difference. Coupled with a shine-from-within glow and balanced skin tone, my skin looked healthier and my complexion even became less oily throughout the day. The essence also had anti-ageing properties – the fine lines around my eyes seem to have faded, along with my acne scars. Granted, I’ve only been using the Facial Treatment Essence for a few weeks, but there is no denying its effectiveness on my skin.

Now I understand why PITERA™ Essence has amassed such a huge following and is often said to be the best-kept secret behind some celebrity faces. Having had the chance to experience it for myself, I can safely say that its nickname ‘Miracle Water’ holds true, and would definitely recommend adding it to your skincare routines.

Before and after using SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

This review was done in collaboration with SK-II, all opinions are my own.