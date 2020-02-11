How We Are Celebrating Her World’s 60th Anniversary

Last week, I was invited to do an interview with BFM radio. The interview was for their podcast, Pressing Matters. And since this year Her World celebrates our 60th anniversary, I felt it was a good opportunity. This would give me a chance to share how we have evolved over the years and what the future holds.

Not only was it a good experience for me personally as I have never been interviewed on a business radio station, it truly was a proud moment for me to share how Her World is the first ever English women’s lifestyle magazine. And how privileged have been to be able to tell so many inspiring and empowering stories of Malaysian women.

Thank you Shazana for giving me the opportunity to share about what brings me most joy about being part of Her World Malaysia.

We hope you stay tuned to more news and updates on our anniversary celebration because there’s going to be exclusive giveaways coming your way soon!

