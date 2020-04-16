Review: Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 phones are getting lots of buzz. With 5G and an upgrade in camera features, the latest in Samsung’s flagship Galaxy series have what we’ve come to expect in smartphones this year.

Do the phones live up to the hype, though? Should you get the S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra? To answer these questions, we recently got our hands on all three models.

At first glance, the phones are beautiful and glossy. Definitely one for the ‘gram! The Galaxy s20 (RM3,599) comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue or Cloud Pink. The S20+ (from RM3,999) in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue or Cosmic Black. And the S20 Ultra (from RM4,999) in Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black.

With data security now a very real concern, you’ll be glad to know that the Galaxy S20 series is protected by industry-leading mobile security platform Knox. The phones also feature a new, secure processor to thwart hardware-based attacks.

Security aside, we can’t have our phones switching off halfway through the day, right? The battery in Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and S20+ is big and intelligent, with 25W Super Fast charging. As for the S20 Ultra, it’s even more impressive, supporting 45W Super Fast charging.

All three phones are also equipped with massive storage, as per today’s standard: 128GB for S20; 128GB, 256GB and 512GB for Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra.

Pictures and videos

Details in Stunning Clarity: The larger image sensor on these phones significantly increase camera resolution, enabling more detailed images with added flexibility for editing, cropping, and zooming. The S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera, while the S20 Ultra has a 108MP camera. With the larger sensors taking in more light, you’ll get rich image quality even in low-light situations. The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology (combining 9 pixels into 1 at the sensor level)

Groundbreaking Zoom Capability: The Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom, which includes AI-powered digital zoom. This means you can zoom in close, even when you’re far away: up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+. As for the revolutionary folded lenses on the S20 Ultra, their AI powered, multi-image processing reduces quality loss at high zoom levels – giving you Super Resolution Zoom, up to 100X, with a clearer view than ever before.

Single Take, Multiple Possibilities: Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. Thanks to AI camera technologies, you can now capture up to 10 photos and videos simultaneously. Features such as Live Focus, Cropped, and Ultra Wide give free reign to your creativity.

Pro-Grade Filming Capability: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting, letting you capture your world in true-to-life colour and quality. When you’re done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K and enjoy its best-in-class viewing experience, or grab a still from an 8K video and turn it into a high-res photo. Even the bumpiest videos will look like they were shot using an action cam, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis.

STAND TOGETHER, our publisher’s short film for International Women’s Day, was shot entirely with the Galaxy S20 Ultra! Check out how it was done in this behind-the-scenes video:

To purchase the phones, visit Samsung Malaysia’s website.