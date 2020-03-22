Your Comprehensive Guide to Home Workouts

No matter how many sanitizing wipes you use to scrub down equipment, the gym can feel like a petri dish for every illness imaginable. Suffocating humidity, freezing temperatures, and inclement weather can make outdoor runs, hikes, and workouts insufferable at times too. And take enough of them, and the cost of boutique fitness studio classes will rack up to be the same as your monthly rent. With so many factors working against you, maintaining a consistent, budget-friendly fitness routine seems out of the question.

The answer? At-home workouts. Not only are living room sweat sessions free of charge (and feel much more sanitary), but they are also approachable and accessible to the masses—an important quality, considering more than 80 percent of American adults aren’t meeting the recommended guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

But if you don’t have a “late cancel” class fee to hold you accountable, consistently showing up for your 1:1 workout—with yourself—can be challenging. Luckily, with a little preparation, you can set yourself up for success. We’ll help you get set up with this guide to creating the at-home workout routine (and space) that you’ll actually be excited about.

If you think you’re just going to unroll a yoga mat and jump right into a perfectly designed at-home workout routine, you might be surprised that it’s not all that easy. You need a gameplan or you’ll be left staring at your assortment of old, stretched-out resistance bands and that single, dusty dumbbell not knowing where to even begin.

