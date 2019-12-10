What Can You Do When Your Toenail Is Falling Off?

Reasons Why You’re Losing a Toenail

An infection: “A fungal infection occurs when there’s an overgrowth of fungi under or on the nail. Fungi love warm, moist environments, which is why they are so common on toenails,” explains Sonia Batra, M.D., a dermatologist and cohost on the show The Doctors. Symptoms of an infection include yellowing and streaking on the nail, a flaky nail surface, and crumbling nails. Left untreated, the nail can detach from the nail bed entirely, she explains.

Trauma or injury: No infection? Any sort of trauma to the toe-such as a heavy object landing on it or a hard stub-can also cause the nail to fall off. “The nail will likely turn dark or black as blood builds up underneath it and puts pressure on it. It will likely fall off in a few weeks,” she says.

And, for all you avid runners: It’s not uncommon to lose a toenail from logging lots of training miles. “The repetitious action of your toe hitting the front of the shoe can cause injury to the nail, and cause it to eventually fall off,” says Dr. Batra. “Distance runners training for marathons often experience this, as well as those who are running in ill-fitting shoes or whose toenails are too long.”