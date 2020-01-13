These Workout Shoes in Red Will Complete Your CNY Look

The Lunar New Year is around the corner, and what has come along with it at Under Armour is a collection of shoes, tops and bottoms in red that we absolutely can’t resist. We can’t get over this colourway for the shoes. Gift them to yourself or to a loved one – these kicks could very well be a part of your Chinese New Year get-up. You decide!
UA HOVR Phantom Slip CNY Shoes
This sportstyle pair (RM699) in this edition depicts the season just right. A red body with a heel counter in gold glitter is keeps up with the theme, but the shoe is also functional. It’s ultra-breathable, SpeedForm® 2.0 sockliner is built into the shoe for softer underfoot comfort, and the Stretch, warp-knit upper is comfortable, stable and provides a durable, sock-like fit.