These Workout Shoes in Red Will Complete Your CNY Look

Keep up with the CNY theme.
January 13, 2020
By Jay Jayaraj

The Lunar New Year is around the corner, and what has come along with it at Under Armour is a collection of shoes, tops and bottoms in red that we absolutely can’t resist. We can’t get over this colourway for the shoes. Gift them to yourself or to a loved one – these kicks could very well be a part of your Chinese New Year get-up. You decide!

UA HOVR Phantom Slip CNY Shoes

This sportstyle pair (RM699) in this edition depicts the season just right. A red body with a heel counter in gold glitter is keeps up with the theme, but the shoe is also functional. It’s ultra-breathable, SpeedForm® 2.0 sockliner is built into the shoe for softer underfoot comfort, and the Stretch, warp-knit upper is comfortable, stable and provides a durable, sock-like fit.

