SHAPE Tries: We Can’t Fault Foreo’s Luna Mini 3’s Efficiency

I’ve been coveting over a Foreo cleansing device for the longest time ever since I’ve had a chance to try it on my skin during a beauty fair. So, naturally, when it finally landed on my desk in the shape of the recently launched Luna Mini 3, I couldn’t wait to add it to my skincare routine. What more, this one is designed specifically for post-gym cleansing. In other words, for anyone who’s leading an active lifestyle. So, it is just perfect to scrub away all that oil and grime after a run in an urban park, or a hike in my neighbourhood forestland.
The package comes with a charger, and instructions on the connectivity. I downloaded the Foreo app, registered the product, synced the device to my phone via Bluetooth, and set my cleansing preference. It needed some fiddling around, but eventually, I got there and had the device on my phone.
Like the other Luna devices, Mini 3 is crafted from ultra-hygienic, softer than silk silicone touchpoints that removes 99.5% of dirt and oil from the face. This supercharged gadget distributes 8000 T-sonic pulsations per minute at 12 different intensities to get a deep, yet gentle facial cleanse, minus the irritation. Sounds awesome, right?
