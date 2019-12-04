SHAPE Tries: We Can’t Fault Foreo’s Luna Mini 3’s Efficiency

The package comes with a charger, and instructions on the connectivity. I downloaded the Foreo app, registered the product, synced the device to my phone via Bluetooth, and set my cleansing preference. It needed some fiddling around, but eventually, I got there and had the device on my phone.

Like the other Luna devices, Mini 3 is crafted from ultra-hygienic, softer than silk silicone touchpoints that removes 99.5% of dirt and oil from the face. This supercharged gadget distributes 8000 T-sonic pulsations per minute at 12 different intensities to get a deep, yet gentle facial cleanse, minus the irritation. Sounds awesome, right?

