Meet, Greet and Watch Datuk Nicol David Play At This Event

If you’ve always wanted to catch Malaysian squash legend, Datuk Nicol David live in action at the glass court, now is your chance to do so at The Dream Remains Exhibition. This will be Nicol’s first event under The Dream Remains campaign, which she has announced earlier in the year as she was retiring from the professional scene. The event, supported by the National Sports Council (MSN) and the Squash Rackets Association of Malaysia (SRAM), will be held on December 19 and 20 at the National Squash Complex in Bukit Jalil.

The two-day event will see Nicol, along with Malaysia’s very own Low Wee Wern (world no. 24), together with England’s Sarah-Jane Perry (world no. 27), Belgium’s Tinne Gilis (world no. 26) and Canada’s Hollie Naughton (world no 28), share experiences, stories and tips with local junior players in a series of squash clinics in the morning. In the evening, between 5pm and 7pm, the professionals will be live in action in the Nicol David Arena. Nicol will also be playing with two juniors; a boy and a girl at the Nicol David arena. The evening matches are open to the public, free of charge.

We spoke to Nicol to get a deeper insight on this event, and why it means a lot to her. Here’s what she told us: