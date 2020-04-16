How to Use Household Items for a Serious Workout

So, you probably saw that article about fitness influencer Jordan Yeon using a bucket and luggage to exercise during the Movement Control Order. Gets you thinking, doesn’t it, about what else you can use that’s around the house, to work your muscles and get a good sweat in while you do your duty as a responsible citizen and #StayAtHome.

Jordan captioned his Instagram post with the famous words of legendary athlete Arthur Ashe – “Start where you are. Do what you can. Use what you have”. And he added: #NOEXCUSES

Here’s what three other fitness influencers are doing with simple household things any of us may have at home as exercise tools.

Angela Gargano

There’s no denying that American Ninja Warrior Angela Gargano has some experience getting creative with her workouts. (Find out how she recovered from two ACL tears and came back stronger than ever.)

To help make working out from home a bit easier, the fitness coach shared a full-body workout video using a gallon jug, which weighs a little over 8 pounds.

Complete with goblet squats, water jug swings, and kneeling single-arm overhead presses, the pyramid workout is “simple and effective” Gargano wrote, adding that it’s a great way to “utilize what you have.”

