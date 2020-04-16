How to Use Household Items for a Serious Workout

So, you probably saw that article about fitness influencer Jordan Yeon using a bucket and luggage to exercise during the Movement Control Order. Gets you thinking, doesn’t it, about what else you can use that’s around the house, to work your muscles and get a good sweat in while you do your duty as a responsible citizen and #StayAtHome.
Jordan captioned his Instagram post with the famous words of legendary athlete Arthur Ashe – “Start where you are. Do what you can. Use what you have”. And he added: #NOEXCUSES
Here’s what three other fitness influencers are doing with simple household things any of us may have at home as exercise tools.
Angela Gargano
⚡️3 Move Full-Body Water Jug Workout ⠀ ⠀ No weights? No Problem. Seems like everyone raided the market for water 💧 so this is a great workout you can do to utilize what you have ⠀ ⠀ The Moves:⠀ ⠀ ➡️ Goblet Squat ⠀ ⠀ ➡️ Water Jug Swing AKA Water Kettle Bell Swing⠀ ⠀ ➡️ Kneeling Single Arm Overhead Press ⠀ ⠀ The Workout:⠀ ⠀ Let’s do a Pyramid again:⠀ ⠀ 10, 15, 20, 15, 10⠀ ⠀ It’s simple & effective. Start with 10 Goblet Squats, 10 Swings, 10 Presses each arm , repeat 15 Goblet Squats, 15 Swings, 15 Presses⠀ ⠀ Message me or comment below on how long this takes you 👇🏻⠀ ⠀ Notes:⠀ ➡️If a jug is too heavy for you, dump out some of the water ⠀ ⠀ ➡️If this pyramid seems like too much for you can break each number down or for a pyramid of 5, 10, 15, 10, 5⠀ ⠀ ➡️Make sure your jug of water is actually sealed tightly other wise …you know 💦 everywhere 😅⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #WHstrong #strongfeelsgood #warriorstrong #flexfriday #homeworkouts #fullbody #shapesquad #popsugarfitness #coreworkout #jugworkoht #mystrongmoment
There’s no denying that American Ninja Warrior Angela Gargano has some experience getting creative with her workouts. (Find out how she recovered from two ACL tears and came back stronger than ever.)
To help make working out from home a bit easier, the fitness coach shared a full-body workout video using a gallon jug, which weighs a little over 8 pounds.
Complete with goblet squats, water jug swings, and kneeling single-arm overhead presses, the pyramid workout is “simple and effective” Gargano wrote, adding that it’s a great way to “utilize what you have.”
