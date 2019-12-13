How To Deal With a Positive STI Diagnosis

You’ll find no shortage of explanatory pieces on the web about how to have safer sex with a partner of any gender, the most common STI signs and symptoms, and even how to talk to someone about their STI status before having sex. Yet, the internet is a pretty barren place when it comes to what to do if you get a positive STI diagnosis.
That’s why, with the help of healthcare providers and an STI educator, we’ve put together this guide on what to do if you’ve tested positive for an STI. Here you’ll learn more about the STI testing process, how to tell your recent partner(s), and tips for overcoming any internalized STI stigma or shame you may be feeling.
Read: 6 Facts You Should Know About Your Vagina
Note: If you already know you have an STI, go ahead and skip down to step two. Otherwise, start with a little explainer on how (and how often) to get tested.
Get tested
You can’t self-diagnosis an STI—period! Most STIs don’t have any symptoms at all. So please, please, please don’t wait for scary green discharge or pee that burns to get tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you get tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia once a year, but many healthcare professionals consider the CDC recommendations outdated. Instead, docs might recommend you get tested after every new partner, says G. Thomas Ruiz, M.D., ob-gyn at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley.
That goes for whether you have symptoms or not. Another option is to get tested with every new partner before having sex—especially if you’re planning to romp without a condom or dental dam. says Dr. Ruiz.
To get tested, you can visit your local health clinic, or doctor’s office.
“If you get tested by a healthcare provider, it will usually take about a week to get your results back,” says Dr. Ruiz. Results from at-home STI tests may take a little bit more time—usually 10 to 14 days after you drop it in the mail.
If your results are negative, cool. It’s still important to talk to any future partner(s) about their STI and sexual health history.
And if the results came back positive? First, don’t panic. Second, that’s where this guide comes in. Keep reading.
Read: Do You Bleed After Sex?