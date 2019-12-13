How To Deal With a Positive STI Diagnosis

Get tested

You can’t self-diagnosis an STI—period! Most STIs don’t have any symptoms at all. So please, please, please don’t wait for scary green discharge or pee that burns to get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you get tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia once a year, but many healthcare professionals consider the CDC recommendations outdated. Instead, docs might recommend you get tested after every new partner, says G. Thomas Ruiz, M.D., ob-gyn at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley.

That goes for whether you have symptoms or not. Another option is to get tested with every new partner before having sex—especially if you’re planning to romp without a condom or dental dam. says Dr. Ruiz.

To get tested, you can visit your local health clinic, or doctor’s office.

“If you get tested by a healthcare provider, it will usually take about a week to get your results back,” says Dr. Ruiz. Results from at-home STI tests may take a little bit more time—usually 10 to 14 days after you drop it in the mail.

If your results are negative, cool. It’s still important to talk to any future partner(s) about their STI and sexual health history.

And if the results came back positive? First, don’t panic. Second, that’s where this guide comes in. Keep reading.

