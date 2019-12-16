7 Steps in Treating a Pulled Muscle

Every time you exercise, you put microscopic tears in your muscles. That’s what’s behind that next-day hurts-so-good soreness. And after your body repairs these tears, you become stronger, faster, and fitter. But if you stretch a muscle too far, lift too much, or are working out with a muscle imbalance, you might not just have microscopic tears to deal with. You could literally tear your muscle into pieces.
Pulls, sprains, and tears (all the same thing) range in severity. Grade 1 means the injury hurts but you can still move the muscle without too much trouble and it could heal in less than a week. Grade 3 means the muscle has ripped clean off of your tendon or bone and you’ll probably need surgery to reattach it. Ouch.
“Think of your muscles like a piece of fabric that you’re holding in front of you, between your two hands,” says Jared Beckstrand, PT, DPT, physical therapist and founder of Tone and Tighten. “If I were to pull that fabric in opposite directions, it would stretch up to a certain point. If I continued to pull, some of those fibers would start to break. Then, given enough force, the entire thing would eventually rip right in half.” Yeahhh, your muscles can do the same thing. Fun times.
Despite the gnarly description, exercisers rarely know how to treat a pulled muscle or do anything to treat their muscle sprains. They just try to tough it out, says Janet Hamilton, C.S.C.S., a clinical exercise physiologist with Running Strong in Atlanta. Bad idea. When not treated properly, even seemingly minor pulls can contribute to more severe ones later on. And those can send you to surgery and take you out of commission of several months.
Plus, if you do have a serious strain, you only have a window of a few weeks before your doctor really can’t do anything for you, explains Hamilton. She recently had an MRI just in time to have a surgeon reattach her torn hamstring muscle.
So how do you know if your post-workout pain is a strain? Typically, the pain will be sharp, intense, and localized to one specific spot along your muscle, Beckstrand says. Massaging the area will likely hurt, and you may even feel a knot. While it generally hurts less when you’re resting the muscle, it may still feel uncomfortable and spasm, Hamilton adds. Usually, the pain comes on all at once.
Sound all too familiar? Luckily, it doesn’t have to be complicated to treat a pulled muscle.
The sooner you can get the pulled muscle above your heart, apply compression, and ice it, the better, Hamilton says. All will help reduce inflammation and keep blood from pooling in your muscle—because, yes, torn muscles can bleed. Ice it for 15 minutes every hour or two for at least 24 hours following the pull, and continue elevating the area for an entire week whenever possible, she says. As far as compression goes, Beckstrand recommends wearing a neoprene sleeve, ACE wrap, or compression garment to squeeze excess blood out of the area, support the muscle, and speed recovery. Wait at least a week to wean yourself off of compression gear, advises Hamilton.