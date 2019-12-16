7 Steps in Treating a Pulled Muscle

Pulls, sprains, and tears (all the same thing) range in severity. Grade 1 means the injury hurts but you can still move the muscle without too much trouble and it could heal in less than a week. Grade 3 means the muscle has ripped clean off of your tendon or bone and you’ll probably need surgery to reattach it. Ouch.

Read: Surefire Ways To Treat Sore Muscles

“Think of your muscles like a piece of fabric that you’re holding in front of you, between your two hands,” says Jared Beckstrand, PT, DPT, physical therapist and founder of Tone and Tighten. “If I were to pull that fabric in opposite directions, it would stretch up to a certain point. If I continued to pull, some of those fibers would start to break. Then, given enough force, the entire thing would eventually rip right in half.” Yeahhh, your muscles can do the same thing. Fun times.

Despite the gnarly description, exercisers rarely know how to treat a pulled muscle or do anything to treat their muscle sprains. They just try to tough it out, says Janet Hamilton, C.S.C.S., a clinical exercise physiologist with Running Strong in Atlanta. Bad idea. When not treated properly, even seemingly minor pulls can contribute to more severe ones later on. And those can send you to surgery and take you out of commission of several months.

Plus, if you do have a serious strain, you only have a window of a few weeks before your doctor really can’t do anything for you, explains Hamilton. She recently had an MRI just in time to have a surgeon reattach her torn hamstring muscle.

So how do you know if your post-workout pain is a strain? Typically, the pain will be sharp, intense, and localized to one specific spot along your muscle, Beckstrand says. Massaging the area will likely hurt, and you may even feel a knot. While it generally hurts less when you’re resting the muscle, it may still feel uncomfortable and spasm, Hamilton adds. Usually, the pain comes on all at once.

Sound all too familiar? Luckily, it doesn’t have to be complicated to treat a pulled muscle.