5 HOSPITALS WHERE YOU CAN GET TESTED FOR COVID-19

Unless you’ve been cooped up at home with zero physical contact with the outside world during this Movement Control Order (from 18 March to 14 April 2020), you might be thinking it’s a good idea to get yourself tested for the coronavirus (Covid-19). Especially if you’re showing some of the symptoms, such as coughing, having a fever and have the sniffles.

Click this link to find out which coronavirus symptoms to take more seriously.

Why would an otherwise healthy person want to get a test, you ask. Here’s why, according to Pantai Hospital:

The incubation period for COVID-19 is between 2 to 14 days. Which means that a person who has the virus can appear perfectly healthy up to 14 days after contracting the virus, before any symptoms appear. Screening allows us to find out if we are a carrier to COVID-19. Some countries also require visitors to be screened through a PCR Test (Polymerase Chain Reaction Test) before allowed entry. These countries include Nepal, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Gabon and more.

Also, if you’re worried that you could have caught the infection during one of your trips to the supermarket, or through food delivery or takeaway packaging, then you may want to check these options out.

Firstly, you can opt to take a self-screening home-test. Click this link to find out more.

Or, you could go for one of these on-site or drive-through services at these hospitals:

Pantai Hospitals in Cheras, Ampang, Ayer Keroh, Ipoh and Penang have collaborated with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to provide COVID-19 swab testing and sample collection for individuals and companies at their own premises. These hospitals also provide drive-thru services at selected hospitals. The COVID-19 On-Site Screening Services and the drive-thru services are available by appointments only. The Eyer Keroh hospital’s services are only available to companies.

Important! These services are ONLY available to:

ALL individuals WITHOUT symptoms who wishes to screen for COVID-19. Individuals WITH symptoms, but NO history of travelling overseas. Individuals WITH symptoms, but NO history of contact with known case of COVID-19

Call this number 03-7718 1000 for more information and a consultation. Results will be sent via email.

You can also head to their website here.

Important: This is an ON-SITE testing service.

SJMC provides a nasal swab test at its SJMC Sampling Centre, and no appointment is required. But it only accepts walk-ins into a tent it has set up. Call the 24-hour line at +603 5639 1212.