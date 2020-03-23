10 YouTube Accounts to Follow for the Best Workout Videos

Fitness doesn’t have to be expensive, just effective. These best workout videos are (free!) proof.

Joanna Soh

Joanna brings a personal trainer sesh to your living room via her best workout videos. The fitness pro provides kickass circuits that burn 400+ calories, strength challenges that call for 1,000 squats and lunges, and more. Your leg muscles are going to be on fire from these exercise videos…in the very best way.

Mike Donavanik

With just enough tough love in his YouTube videos, celebrity trainer Mike Donavanik is basically going to be your virtual sweat BFF. His butt-kicking best workout videos range from kettlebells to kickboxing. You’ll love how he maximizes every minute—without being too harsh or too peppy “rah-rah.” (You can often hear him huffing and puffing alongside you!)

MadFit

Crunched for time? Give MadFit’s best workout videos a look. Many of the dozens of exercise video options that target your abs, butt, and arms are just 10 to 15 minutes long—you can always sneak in a workout! (Have 5 more minutes? This 20-minute HIIT tempo routine plays with speed in an insanely cool way.)

Blogilates

Love Pilates but hate the old-school DVDs? Cassey Ho of Blogilates offers short, free Pilates exercise videos that can either be done alone to target specific muscle groups or strung together to make a full-body workout. Her fun yet professional attitude and massive library of the best workout videos have earned her more than 4.5 million(!) YouTube subscribers.

Jessica Smith

Jessica Smith makes the list of best workout videos on YouTube because the perky fitness pro promises “no crazy exercises, revealing outfits, or negative energy here—just common sense fitness, advice, and support from a certified wellness coach, trainer, and instructor with almost 20 years of experience…and my sidekick, Peanut the French bulldog.” You can find anything from yoga videos to strength training workouts you can do at home on her channel

alo Yoga

Stretch out all the kinks from the other best workout videos using this zen YouTube channel from the apparel brand alo Yoga. Don’t worry: They’re not trying to sell you on anything during their functional flow or the seven days of gratitude—except for, you know, flexibility and inner peace.

CrossFit HQ

For a WOD without the wait, build your own CrossFit routine with a mash-up of moves from the CrossFit HQ YouTube channel. The form demos and at-home workout ideas will keep your muscles stoked—even without stepping foot into a box. They also feature post-workout protein-rich recipes to help you refuel after these exercise videos.

Photo credit: Crossfit.com

Fightmaster Yoga

With a last name like Fightmaster, you better believe Lesley knows how to deliver an effective workout. She’s a certified yoga instructor—with an incredibly soothing voice, BTW—and uploads a new video every Monday, so there’s no such thing as a stale yoga routine on her Fightmaster Yoga exercise video channel. We especially love her choose-your-adventure approach to the practice. Short on time? Go for the 13-minute quickie exercise video. Want to build strength and flexibility? Try this 38-minute routine. (For these exercise videos or otherwise, see how to make yoga a more challenging workout.)

BodyFit by Amy

Amy Kiser Schemper, a Los Angeles–based trainer, proves on her BodyFit by Amy exercise video page that super-effective workouts don’t need to suck up hours of your day. Take this 30-minute Tabata video, for example. After a warm-up, you’ll work through high-energy circuits that will make you start sweating fast. Her best workout videos run the fitness gamut from 10 minutes to 45 and from total-body to workouts targeting specific areas like the abs or obliques. She’s even got a series of BabyFit videos for new moms like Kiser Schemper herself (and like this totally relatable new mama who’s dishing about a day in the life.)

XHitDaily

Three fitness superstars, Rebecca-Louise Smith, Kelsey Lee, and Cynthia Dallas, take turns hosting exercise videos on XHitDaily. And they’re clearing doing something right—the channel has more than 3.2 million subscribers. Some of their best workout videos focus on cardio, some target trouble areas like the butt or abs, and others push you to work out like a Victoria’s Secret model (now if only we could be gym buddies with Alessandra Ambrosio…). No matter which you choose, expect to sweat. This cardio video will leave you out of breath in seconds—but then you’ll be done with your workout for the day just 10 minutes later.