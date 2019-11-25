WIN: TICKETS to Captain Quack & Friends at Sunway Lagoon!

The year-end holiday season is just around the corner and it is time to catch waves & soak up rays with Captain Quack & Friends this 23 November to 31 December 2019!

Visitors at the park can expect to be thrilled and entertained by the new mascots, Captain Quack & Friends which includes Lady Quack, Bani the Sun Bear, Zola the White Lion, Mico the Pygmy Marmoset, Patches the Miniature Horse, Ara the Leopard and Mimi & Mimo the otters! These cute additions give new flavours to the park and at the same time, make for great photo opportunities.

Get ready to be treated to a plethora of fun activities with Captain Quack & Friends (CQ&F) such as the largest mascot parade – CQ&F Summer Splash Parade, Kiddie Paddle Boats, Water Zorb Balls, Acro-BATS, Take Home Garden Workshop, Saving The Magical Stones, Giant Soapy Bubbles, Cupcake Decorating Workshop, and Meet & Hug sessions with your favourite characters. The other happenings includes special performances such as the Carnival Circus Special, Wipeout Beach Party, ATV Stunt Show and much more!

How to win free passes?

Tell us in 30 words why you want to win the tickets, with the subject ‘I want to see Captain Quack & Friends!’ to [email protected] Don’t forget to include your full name, IC number, phone number, and email address.

Terms and Conditions:

Winners will be notified via email. Late, incomplete and unclear entries will not be entertained. The decision of the judges is final and no correspondence will be entertained. Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry. Prizes are not exchangeable for cash. By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.

P/S: In case you missed out on this giveaway, you can still log on to sunwaylagoon.com and get your tickets. It’s definitely an experience not to be missed!