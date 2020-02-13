60th Anniversary Giveaway: SIP and PAINT in STYLE!

When we think of bonding with our family or friends, we usually gravitate towards a nice staycation, going on vacation, or meeting up for outdoor activities such as hiking. Sometimes, when time is tight and energy levels are low, it’s a day out to rest and rejuvenate.

Stephy Lew and Philip Chan, founders of Art & Bonding, seek to offer another option. They’ve created a space where art – painting, specifically – is a tool to create memories and, eventually, get people closer.

Stephy adds that Art & Bonding also offers city folks a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life, without having to go far away. This concept of a trendy and minimalist lifestyle is reflected in the studio’s interior design. It’s quiet and calm (but happening during ‘Sip & Paint Night’), suitable for those who seek peace from their hectic lives.