WIN: CELEBRATE A MOUSE-TOPIA CHINESE NEW YEAR

Look forward to a “RAT-tical” Chinese New Year with the newly introduced mascots, Captain Quack & Friends, set to make an appearance throughout this festive celebration period from 23 January till 6 February 2020.

For the first 2 days of Chinese New Year on 25th and 26th January, guests will be visited by the God of Prosperity as he greets you with exclusive Captain Quack and Friends CNY Ang Pau and mandarin oranges. Exhilarating show performances also await, such as Chinese New Year Lion Dance & Seasons Drums, and A Mouse’s Tale by Captain Quack & Friends and the Sifu Lao Shu.

Being the first animal sign in the 12-year cycle, the rat’s year is forecasted to be full of prosperity and opportunities. Bringing festive traditions to you with a quirky twist, guests can participate in various fun activities meant to ensure a good year ahead.