60th Anniversary Giveaway: 3D2N stay at Impiana KLCC

Nestled right in the heart of the Kuala Lumpur (KL) City Centre, Impiana KLCC Hotel is positioned among prominent landmarks including the majestic Petronas Twin Towers and the ultra-modern Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Established in 2005, the hotel is centrally connected to Kuala Lumpur’s most exciting entertainment and shopping area and significant business district, boasting 519 modern and well-furnished guest rooms including the business-centric club rooms and suites are exclusively situated at the new Club Tower.

Guests may opt to choose from elegantly designed Superior, Deluxe rooms or Executive Suites ranging from 30sqm to 60sqm in size. Club Tower guests enjoy the complimentary usage of the Club Lounge. All rooms have a pillow menu to cater to the comfort of our guests’ sleeping needs along with the other expected amenities.

The Hotel’s renowned food and beverage outlets feature a variety of culinary delights. Tonka Bean Café & Deli, an all-day dining restaurant serves authentic local and international delights in a cosy stylish atmosphere with a sitting capacity of 280 persons. Facilities include an infinity edge pool and a gymnasium located on level 25. The award-winning Swasana Spa, located on level four, offers a wide range of beauty and wellness services such as massages and specialised treatments. The spa is the recipient of the Most Outstanding Hospitality Asia Platinum Awards (HAPA) Spa of the Year 2018-2020 award. Belle Hair & Nail Saloon on level four offers guests hair grooming services.

Impiana KLCC Hotel was awarded the TripAdvisor 2018 Certificate of Excellence for the consistent achievement of high ratings from travellers. For room reservations and dining enquiries at Impiana KLCC Hotel, please call 03-2147 1111 or visit their website; https://kualalumpurhotels.impiana.com.my/ for more info.