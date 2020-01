Purposeful play empowers children to become lifelong learners. However, early childhood education isn’t only the responsibility of educators. As parents, how do we encourage play-based learning experiences?

Deputy editor Adelina visits Roe Heong and Elizabeth Cheah, the founders of Discover Early Years, a children enrichment centre, for their experience-based insights.

MORE: Musing Mums Ep.7 – Best Method to Encourage Your Kids