5 Kid-Friendly Activities To Do At Home If You’d Rather Not Go Out Because Of Covid-19

The nasty Covid-19 virus has grounded the family, and the kids are starting to get bored at home. And while it’s easy to turn on Netflix and let them watch as many Disney flicks as they want to, it’s also important to balance out screen time with productive activities that offer up healthy benefits.

The idea of bonding with your child is one that’s thrown about often, but it’s something that’s genuinely advantageous, as it allows them to develop trust in you, promotes self-confidence and helps them grow a strong sense of self. If you’re looking for something to do that’s fun and isn’t too tedious to execute, then consider these activities to get the ball rolling: