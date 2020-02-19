5 Kid-Friendly Activities To Do At Home If You’d Rather Not Go Out Because Of Covid-19

The nasty Covid-19 virus has grounded the family, and the kids are starting to get bored at home. And while it’s easy to turn on Netflix and let them watch as many Disney flicks as they want to, it’s also important to balance out screen time with productive activities that offer up healthy benefits.
The idea of bonding with your child is one that’s thrown about often, but it’s something that’s genuinely advantageous, as it allows them to develop trust in you, promotes self-confidence and helps them grow a strong sense of self. If you’re looking for something to do that’s fun and isn’t too tedious to execute, then consider these activities to get the ball rolling:
Flip the page
Reading is a fundamental skill that children need in order to be successful. It also comes with plenty of benefits such as vocabulary development, increased attention span and stronger analytical thinking. It also keeps your little ones out of your hair for a few hours each day.
If your child has already completed his or her assigned reading list, consider restocking the bookshelf with quality picks without leaving home from online sites like Book Depository or, Google Play Books. Encourage healthy reading habits by setting aside an hour each day to read with your child or have your eldest read aloud to his or her siblings. Provide a variety of reading materials where possible, and be sure to create a cosy corner at home where your child can read without distractions, too.