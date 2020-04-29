A Doctor’s Covid-19 Advice To Pregnant Mothers

Covid-19 and pregnancy

We know that people of all ages can be infected with Covid-19. The elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or other heart implications appear to be more at risk. The severity of infection is also riskier for pregnant mothers who may be more sensitive or have lower immunity.

However, currently, there is also no data suggesting an increased risk of miscarriage or early pregnancy loss in relation to Covid-19. Case reports from early pregnancy studies with SARS and MERS do not demonstrate a convincing relationship between infection and increased risk of miscarriage or second trimester loss. There is also limited evidence to show that a pregnant woman with Covid-19 can transmit the virus to her fetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery.

That said, for the best outcome, the recommendation is emergency admission through Caesarean for infected mothers. Their babies are then isolated, and shall not be breast fed, until the mothers are tested and proven negative from the virus.

Most Covid-19 infected mothers will experience mild flu-like symptoms and recover. However, a small percentage can show severe signs such as difficulty in breathing, severe cough and high-grade fever, causing a delay in recovery. To date, there are no reported deaths among pregnant women, and this is a positive sign.