Top Activities For The Best Girls-Only Trip to NSW

With International Women’s Day right around the corner on March 8, what better way to celebrate women power than an epic all-girls getaway? If you’re planning on a girls-only trip to Australia, specifically in the New South Wales (NSW), here are some of the fun stuff you can do with your girlfriends.

Visit These Amazing Women-Owned Businesses

Lovers of natural products would love to make a quick stop at Indigiearth, an award winning range of modern Australia native products founded by Sharon Winsor, a Ngemba Weilwan woman from Western NSW. It offers over two hundred products including native foods, candles, diffusers and an all-natural skincare range. Another to add to the list is Juddarnje, a natural skincare range created by Linda, Christa and Megan Slockee who incorporate natural oils, clays, botanicals and essential oils made from Australian ingredients. We also recommend making time to visit wineries run by respectable women winemakers, such as Rowlee Wines in Orange helmed by Director Nicole Samodol, and Pepper Tree Wines in Hunter Valley helmed by Head Winemaker Gwyn Olsen