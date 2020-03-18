Update: Shops And Services That Are Open (Or Closed)

The country has now entered into a period of movement control, which will go on till Mach 31st. If you clicked on this article, or found it while Googling “which shops are open”, chances are:

You’ve run low on certain supplies Or, need to replace something in your home

The good news is there’s no need to worry, as you’re likely to find what you need in a physical shop that’s been allowed to stay open, or online.

Under the movement control order, the premises of all non-essential services and business must close for 14 days, from 18th to 31st March.

Here’s an update on what’s still open, and what isn’t, as well as any changes to opening hours:

Supermarkets

A quick check of major supermarkets reveal it’s business as usual, with standard opening and closing times. Some, however, have decided to open and close early, or operate on reduced hours. Jaya Grocer and Mydin are each opening 30 minutes earlier (9.30am for Jaya Grocer, and 7.30am for Mydin) exclusively for the safety, and comfort, of elderly customers and those with disabilities.

Do check the social media accounts of individual supermarkets for updated info.

Tip: If you’d rather not risk leaving home, our sister title, Cleo, has listed down where to get groceries online.