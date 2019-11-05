Review: Why EmSculpt Is Perfect If You Have No Time To Work Out

I first heard about EmSculpt through a socialite I followed on Instagram, and became even more intrigued by the treatment when I injured my lower back. Long story short, I’m not allowed to carry anything more than 5 kilos and the only exercise I can do is swimming… at least until I’m fully recovered.
Adjusting to my post-operation routine hasn’t been easy. And I’m more aware the never of the how our core plays such an important role in supporting our body. Whether you’re a stay-at-home mum or a busy CFO, our body can’t perform to its full potential if it’s in a weakened state. A strong core can aid in better posture, besides preventing muscle injuries and back pain.
The Technology Behind the Device
So, what is EmSculpt and why is it said to be so effective? It’s basically a tool that uses High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic technology (HIFEM®) to induce muscle contractions (about 20,000 muscle contractions per session of 30 minutes!) wherever it’s applied on the body. Not only does it promise to lightly burn away body fat, but it can also build muscle strength and add definition to your body.