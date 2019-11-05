Review: Why EmSculpt Is Perfect If You Have No Time To Work Out

I first heard about EmSculpt through a socialite I followed on Instagram, and became even more intrigued by the treatment when I injured my lower back. Long story short, I’m not allowed to carry anything more than 5 kilos and the only exercise I can do is swimming… at least until I’m fully recovered.

Adjusting to my post-operation routine hasn’t been easy. And I’m more aware the never of the how our core plays such an important role in supporting our body. Whether you’re a stay-at-home mum or a busy CFO, our body can’t perform to its full potential if it’s in a weakened state. A strong core can aid in better posture, besides preventing muscle injuries and back pain.