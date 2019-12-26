Real Story: “I Was Sexually Assaulted By My Date While On Holiday”

The beginning of a nightmare

“No sooner had I joined this one dating site that I received a response from one of its male members. Dave* and I had tons in common – we were both the same age, of Asian heritage, and about to embark on a postgraduate programme. We were physically attracted to each other, too. He didn’t live far from me so we arranged to meet for dinner.

“Right from the start, Dave was friendly, chatty and funny. Dinner turned to a few rounds of drinks at the pub, and before I knew it, it was well past 1am and time for me to leave. I was a little tipsy, so Dave said that he’d send me home in a cab.

“During the taxi ride, I allowed Dave to kiss me. Pretty soon his hands were all over me, but I didn’t stop him. I didn’t think twice about inviting him home – he seemed decent, after all, and at the time I wasn’t thinking about sex because I was so tired. All I wanted was to lie next to Dave on the couch and pass out; he’d had quite a bit to drink, too.”

