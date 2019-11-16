Packing Tips When You’re Travelling

I don’t know about you, ladies, but I absolutely love packing and take it very seriously – a travel itinerary alone is not enough, I even plan my outfits! Now, unpacking on the other hand… that’s a story for some other time. Packing is easy if you’ve got lots of baggage allowance (the standard 30kg gives you about two medium-sized luggage bags). Another point to take into consideration is, of course, your destination. When you’re travelling to somewhere colder, coats and jackets take up a lot more space than bikinis and summer dresses. So, here are my tips on how you can optimise your space and be a stylish nomad.

WHEN IT’S HOT:

You might know this already, but try to roll your clothes instead of folding them when you fit them into your luggage bag. This optimises the space you have.

Pack reversible swimwear, so you get an extra lookout of one set! Another great tip is to bring along plain, solid-coloured bikini tops and bottoms for easy mixing and matching.

Pack lightweight materials like rayon – they keep you cool and don’t crinkle as easily.

As for shoes, bring a pair of comfortable sneakers. You can also pack one pair of fancy heels or nice, flat sandals if you have dinner plans.

Jeans are great as they’re versatile. Choose a wash that goes with most of your tops. Black and light-washed denim are my personal favourites.

WHEN IT’S COLD:

Instead of folding thick fabrics and jackets, try vacuum packing – where you put your clothes into a plastic bag and suck the air out!

Bring only two coats or jackets but more innerwear – such as blouses and dresses – for you to switch up your look.

Thermal wear is important if you’re not good with the cold, and it’s also space-saving since you can wear lighter and thinner clothes underneath!

If it’s going to snow, don’t forget to waterproof your jackets and boots!

If you’re going skiing, save space by renting a ski suit instead of bringing your own.

Take a look at some of our favourite essentials to pack for different destinations: