Packing Tips When You’re Travelling

I don’t know about you, ladies, but I absolutely love packing and take it very seriously – a travel itinerary alone is not enough, I even plan my outfits! Now, unpacking on the other hand… that’s a story for some other time. Packing is easy if you’ve got lots of baggage allowance (the standard 30kg gives you about two medium-sized luggage bags). Another point to take into consideration is, of course, your destination. When you’re travelling to somewhere colder, coats and jackets take up a lot more space than bikinis and summer dresses. So, here are my tips on how you can optimise your space and be a stylish nomad.
WHEN IT’S HOT:
- You might know this already, but try to roll your clothes instead of folding them when you fit them into your luggage bag. This optimises the space you have.
- Pack reversible swimwear, so you get an extra lookout of one set! Another great tip is to bring along plain, solid-coloured bikini tops and bottoms for easy mixing and matching.
- Pack lightweight materials like rayon – they keep you cool and don’t crinkle as easily.
- As for shoes, bring a pair of comfortable sneakers. You can also pack one pair of fancy heels or nice, flat sandals if you have dinner plans.
- Jeans are great as they’re versatile. Choose a wash that goes with most of your tops. Black and light-washed denim are my personal favourites.
WHEN IT’S COLD:
- Instead of folding thick fabrics and jackets, try vacuum packing – where you put your clothes into a plastic bag and suck the air out!
- Bring only two coats or jackets but more innerwear – such as blouses and dresses – for you to switch up your look.
- Thermal wear is important if you’re not good with the cold, and it’s also space-saving since you can wear lighter and thinner clothes underneath!
- If it’s going to snow, don’t forget to waterproof your jackets and boots!
- If you’re going skiing, save space by renting a ski suit instead of bringing your own.
Take a look at some of our favourite essentials to pack for different destinations:
