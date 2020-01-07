5 Bags From Bonia We Are Loving!

This year of Bonia’s Isole — an Italian word for island — Spring/Summer 2020 collection marks the brand’s 45th anniversary as an international luxury brand and leading leather specialist, serving quality craftsmanship and design. The collection pays tribute to the spectrum of colours we find at sea; a harmony of deep blue-green hues that contrast against vibrant yellows and makes a home in between earthy tones that further accentuate the collection’s designs. Here are our top five picks from their latest collection!