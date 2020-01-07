5 Bags From Bonia We Are Loving!

This year of Bonia’s Isole — an Italian word for island — Spring/Summer 2020 collection marks the brand’s 45th anniversary as an international luxury brand and leading leather specialist, serving quality craftsmanship and design. The collection pays tribute to the spectrum of colours we find at sea; a harmony of deep blue-green hues that contrast against vibrant yellows and makes a home in between earthy tones that further accentuate the collection’s designs. Here are our top five picks from their latest collection!
Oceania Sonia
Remembering the days spent by the seaside, this range takes from the mystery of deep, cave diving adventures. Expect darker shades of gunmetal accented by old gold and embossed patent crocodile texture to pay homage to the thrill of discovering interesting rock formations and potentially uncharted areas. Definitely a must-have in your bag collection! This bag is priced at RM1,799 and also comes in midnight blue.