4 Unique Western Australian Experiences for 2020

With the dawn of a new year comes another year of exciting trips. With friends and families busy deciding where and when they should travel to this year, we’ve made things simple with a cheat sheet of must-experience adventures in Western Australia. Depending on when you make a visit, there’s sure to be something exciting happening for travellers of all ages to enjoy.

Easily accessible via a 5.5-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, Western Australia is perfect for all types of travellers – from those looking for a quick getaway to those embarking on a sabbatical.

For inspiration, here’s a list of fun-filled things you can do in Western Australia throughout the year:

Spend some time frolicking in the sun

With plenty of sunny days, you’ll be sure to enjoy a day out in the sun at the many white, sandy beaches in Western Australia during any time of the year. Along its 12,500 km coastline, you’ll find some of the most stunning World Heritage scenery and once-in-a-lifetime wildlife encounters for a truly unforgettable beach holiday.

For those looking to get in some good old Vitamin Sea, head to Greens Pool in the South West region – one of Western Australia’s most iconic beaches. The beach is truly an Insta-worthy spot with a view of clear emerald waters, pure white sand and sculpted rocks, making it the perfect spot for swimming, snorkelling and diving.

You can also check out the many other beaches in Western Australia, including those located along Perth’s 80km coastline, offering an endless supply of sun, sea and sand. Popular destinations among the 19 beaches situated in Perth include Cottesloe Beach, Scarborough Beach and City Beach which offers the best beach-front activities for travellers all over the globe.