15 Local Eateries You Can Support During the RMO

Do your bit for the country. #StayAtHome and #SupportLocal
All About Her|Dapur With Love
Her World
April 9, 2020
By Lorraine Chai
While we stay at home to flatten the COVID-19 curve, we are witnessing how the situation is really taking its toll on businesses locally – and globally as well. While we understand that these extreme measures are utterly necessary, we are faced with much uncertainty when it comes to dealing with this pandemic. At times it’s hard to not feel helpless. Though there’s not much that we can do amidst the RMO, the good news is, we can all lend a hand to our local eateries during this unsettling time. After all, together, we are stronger.

1. Pizza Mansion

Did someone mention comfort food? Pizza it is!

 

