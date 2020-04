Jom Rebut Pahala Mudah, Bantu Yang Memerlukan

View this post on Instagram

There are too many people affected during this MCO/RMO. Most of our recipients came from the B40, M40 families & immigrant labour workers. We’re trying our best to send food supplies to different places & different states EVERYDAY. The number of cases that we get is only getting higher & higher. We’re currently short of funds & we really really reallyyy need your help to make sure food supplies can be sent to those families. Help them by donating to our Maybank account number 568621000906 : Happy Crew Project. Even small donations would make a big difference to their lives. We can’t let anyone left behind, we can’t let anyone being left in hunger at night knowing there’s nothing to eat for tomorrow. We’re asking for their behalf so please, help us. 😔🙏🏻#TengokJiranKita #KitaJagaKita #FightCovid19