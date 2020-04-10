You can view cherry blossoms ‘live’ from home

What’s hanami?



Hanami or ohanami means ‘flower viewing’ in Japanese. It’s a custom that dates back over a thousand years and with deep cultural and religious roots. It’s a time the people of Japan look forward to herald the arriving of spring.

The cherry blossom viewing season started earlier than usual this year. And while it may be over in Japan’s major cities like Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, it’s just reached its peak in other parts of Japan. At the northeastern prefectures and northern regions, trees are in full bloom right now. Furthermore, Aomori and Hokkaido won’t see flowers blooming till late April – and they’ll last through early May.

