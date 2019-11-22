Year-End Deals At Winter Edition of Japan Travel Fair 2019!

Bought plane tickets to Japan but making your own ground arrangements? Found time for a holiday and looking to book a tour package that departs soon? Or, gathering ideas for a future trip to the Land of The Rising Sun?

Themed ‘Feel The Latest Japan!’, Japan Travel Fair 2019 Winter gathers 11 Japan-based exhibitors and 10 local travel agencies to promote and provide travel information about Japan. Visitors to the fair will be able to find out more about destinations, facilities, culture and many more.

Japan Travel Fair 2019 Winter

Date: 22 November (Friday) to 24 November (Sunday)

Venue: Ground Floor, The Starling in Damansara Uptown, Petaling Jaya

Winter comes to Japan from December to February. Visitors at this time of the year can see winter illuminations and bathing snow monkeys, as well as do fun activities in the snow and witness exciting

snow festivals!

After the winter season, spring arrives to stay from March to May. During the spring

season, blooming cherry blossom trees are a beautiful sight to behold! With many choosing to visit Japan for cherry blossoms, now’s the time to start planning ahead for a spring trip.

Travellers who purchase any Japan travel packages during the Japan Travel Fair 2019 Winter may

redeem a free travel bag or a travel jacket. Those who purchase free independent travellers (FIT) products may receive a free travel bag.

There will also be wadaiko (traditional Japanese drum) performances, sharing sessions by Cheesie and Alvin Chong, lucky draws, food-making demonstrations, and the chance to paint a ‘lucky cat’. Visitors also have the chance to try on a yukata and samurai armour!

Visit this website for activity schedules, and also this Facebook page for more information.

