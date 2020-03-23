Working From Home Because Of Covid-19? Here Are 10 Ways To Be More Productive

Working from home, you get to decide your own schedule and save money on transportation to the office. However, the one main gripe that people who work from home tend to have is that productivity levels can often take a dip, and you may get distracted more easily.

Major home distractions include: The bed (this is a big one), the children asking why you’re working at home or wanting to play, a sudden desire to do banal housework and organise the pantry, the temptation of online shopping (although this can be done at the office too).

So how can you make your home environment more conducive? Here are 10 things you can do to improve the productivity levels when you’re working from home:

1. Change out of your PJs

A rookie mistake for people just starting to work from home? Not getting out of your bed clothes. While it’s seriously tempting to work in comfortable pyjamas, it’s bad for business because your brain will think it’s still time for bed which can affect your ability to concentrate. Dressing up for work actually has a psychological effect in helping you feel prepared for the day ahead, just like dressing up for a party can make you feel more ready for social interactions.

So, instead of sitting at your work station clad in clothes that smell like sleep, consider changing into clothes that are still comfortable but aren’t what you typically sleep in.