Which Books To Read, Based On Your Love Language

Your love language is how you prefer to give and receive love. Some feel appreciated when showered with gifts. Others, on the other hand, eschew gifts in favour of heartfelt praise. The five love languages are Words of Affirmation, Acts of Service, Receiving Gifts, Quality Time, and Physical Touch.

Take this test to find out your love language.

Check out our book recommendations, chosen to resonate best with your love language. That said, do give the other reads a go when you have the time! A good story has broad and timeless appeal.

Words of Affirmation

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

She has learnt how to survive – but not how to live. Nothing is missing from her carefully timetabled life. Except, sometimes, everything. Uplifting and life-affirming, Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine is the story of an out-of-the-ordinary heroine as she comes to realize the only way to survive is to open your heart.

The Art of Racing in the Rain by Garth Stein

A heart-wrenching but deeply funny and ultimately uplifting story of family, love, loyalty, and hope. This is a beautifully crafted and captivating look at the wonders and absurdities of human life – as only a dog could tell it.

Love for Imperfect Things: How to Accept Yourself in a World Striving for Perfection by Haemin Sunim

With more than 35 full-color illustrations, Love for Imperfect Things will appeal to both your eyes and your heart, offering you comfort, encouragement, and wisdom so that you can learn to love yourself, your life, and everyone in it.