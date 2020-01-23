What We Know About the Wuhan Coronavirus So Far

We are fortunate that there isn’t a reported case of a coronavirus infection in Malaysia yet. The infection which presents itself through flu-like symptoms, can lead to more dangerous situations like bronchitis and pneumonia, and eventually death. Since the infection spreads easily via air, personal contact with any surfaces that has the virus, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a case emerges in Malaysia soon. Here’s what we know about the virus so far and what you can do to reduce the risks of infection.

What is Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are named for the crown-like spikes on their surface. They mainly affect animals, but some types like the beta coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS and the beta coronavirus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, also affect humans.

Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.