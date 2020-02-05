Navigation

What To Do In Klang Valley When You Need A Break

Take time off to let loose and press ‘restart’.
This article first appeared in the July 2019 issue of Her World.
February 5, 2020
By Lorraine Chai
Me-time is when we let off steam and do something that isn’t work-related. A much-needed and well-deserved break. This weekend, or whenever you have free time, pick up a new pastime that lets you unwind and recharge!

Welcome to the Wizarding World

 

 

If you are a fan of J.K. Rowling’s much-loved series, you must have imagined yourself flying on a broomstick, playing Quidditch like the students of Hogwarts! That dream is about to come true…kind of. You can now join the Damansara Dementors and play the Muggle version of Quidditch – no flying ability required! The team is extremely helpful and welcome people of all ages to join them every alternate Sunday.

