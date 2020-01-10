What Harry And Meghan May Choose To Do In The Future

In a shocking – though not entirely unexpected – turn of events, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they’ll step back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they wrote in a joint statement published on their official @sussexroyal Instagram account.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also revealed plans to split their time between the Untied Kingdom and North America. Meghan is American, and they couple recently spent Christmas in America with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. They’ve recently spent time in Canada as well, where Meghan filmed Suits and has a network of friends.

Although the move was said to have received the blessings of the Queen, the noticeable absence of their photo from the Queen’s Christmas address, which always has framed photographs of her closest family members, set tongues wagging. On the other hand, some say it may have been Harry and Meghan’s wish to be granted more privacy.

The most significant sign, of the couple’s plans to cut back on royal duties, was the announcement last June that they would be breaking off from the Royal Foundation to start their own charity foundation, Sussex Royal.

So, what will Harry and Meghan do next? We can only speculate, but it seems likely they will…

1. Focus on raising Archie in a loving and supportive environment

This is the most obvious move, as Harry and Meghan are known to be doting parents. Harry’s own troubled experience, growing up as a member of the Royal Family, saw the couple deciding to forego a royal title for their firstborn.

Regarding the decision to split their time between two continents, the couple shared: “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born.”

Reading between the lines, it’s no doubt a move to protect Archie from getting caught up in the rigidity and scrutiny that his father had to endure. Meghan, too, has openly revealed her struggles with the intense interest in her every move.

“It’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life, you’ve got to thrive and feel happy,” she’s seen saying in an ITV documentary about their African royal tour in September 2019. “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried. But I think what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

2. Work on developing Sussex Royal

Another reason given by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for stepping down as senior royals, is to focus on their “new charitable entity”, Sussex Royal. This is presumably what they mean by “carve out a progressive new role within this institution”.

With fewer obligations, it’ll free up their time for the causes closest to their hearts. In December, Harry and Meghan were revealed to applied to register a trademark for Sussex Royal across a wide range of items and services including books, calendars, clothing, charitable fundraising, education and social care.

3. Assert more control over how they’re portrayed in the media

The couple have announced they’ll be taking a “revised media approach” come spring. In a statement on their website, they explained this as:

Engage with grassroots media organisations and young, up-and-coming journalists;

Invite specialist media to specific events/engagements to give greater access to their cause-driven activities, widening the spectrum of news coverage;

Provide access to credible media outlets focused on objective news reporting to cover key moments and events;

Continue to share information directly to the wider public via their official communications channels;

No longer participate in the Royal Rota system.

The Royal Rota is explained as “as a way of giving UK print and broadcast media exclusive inside access to the official engagements of members of the Royal Family. These UK media outlets are: The Daily Express, The Daily Mail, The Daily Mirror, The Evening Standard, The Telegraph, The Times, The Sun.”

Last October, Meghan filed a lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday (which is part of The Daily Mail) after it published one of her private letters without permission.

4. Take on paying jobs

Harry and Meghan will no longer receive funding from the Sovereign Grant, which is money from taxpayers to pay for the cost of official royal duties. Instead, they’ll “work to become financially independent”, which alludes to earning an income – something they were not permitted to do in their previous roles.

However, they’re unlikely to fall onto hard times as they’ll still have access to income from the Duchy of Cornwall, the estate of Prince Charles, Harry’s father. The Duchy had an operating surplus of nearly $30 million last year.

That said, being the rebels that they are, we can see Harry and Meghan working to earn their keep. As unlikely as it is for Meghan to return to her previous career as an actress, we’ve learnt to expect the unexpected with this pair of visionary lovebirds. She may also venture into fashion. Another possible revenue stream, for both Harry and Meghan, is speaking engagements.

We wish them the best on their new journey!