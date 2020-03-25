Ways To Stay Happy In A Time Of Coronavirus And Social Distancing

Doom and gloom seem to be the everyday headlines when it comes to updates about the coronavirus. If it’s not about how many more are infected (or worse), then it’s also about prevention by social distancing. You have to make an effort to find uplifting news to help suppress your possible anxiety and worry.

Keep calm in these anxious times

If there was ever a time to learn to meditate, now is it. With all the home time you are having, take a break from work or the day’s stresses by meditating. Learn how with guided meditations from apps like Headspace, Calm, Breathe, Insight Timer and Sattva – some are free, some come with subscription.

To put your mind at ease, limit your scrolling time for social media or even reading the news. If you can’t physically put your phone away, there are apps to help you. There is Off the Grid (Android only) that completely blocks your phone for a certain length of time determined by you, and you’ll get charged if you end your session early – how’s that for an incentive? Flipd works similarly but with no charge, and there’s Freedom and Offtime that block apps and websites that are distracting especially when you want to be productive (here’s How to be Productive If You’re Working From Home).