Top 5 Appliances For The Contemporary Malaysian Home

Water Heater – Bosch Tronic Series

It’s a daily ritual to pay your bathroom a visit, making it an integral section of your home that deserves the best amenities to refresh your senses. A study has shown that the average person spends at least 1 hour and 42 minutes each week in the bathroom, or 92 days in a lifetime.

Like most modern homes, having your bathroom equipped with a water heater is a must. Over here, the Bosch’s latest Tronic Series comes in three different variants. Apart from boasting a quiet pump and a sleek German design, operating the Bosch Tronic from its minimalist control panel remains truly effortless.

Whilst the entry-level Tronic 3000 S promises straightforward usability from its rotary knob and LED ring indicator displaying heating power, the Tronic 6000 S comes with a more comprehensive digital display that includes thermostatic control with a built-in temperature sensor to ensure constant temperature output, a DC inverter pump and a more premium shower head set to adjust spray patterns.

For a more bespoke shower experience, then step up to the Tronic 8000 S as it gets a full digital touch screen control, premium rain shower head function and three available memory pre-sets to store your preferred shower more.