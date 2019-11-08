Navigation

Things To Do This November 2019

Head over to these places and events with your friends and family!
All About Her
Women's Weekly
November 8, 2019
By Adelina Tan

It’s that time of the year: clearing leave, taking the kids out during their school holiday, and welcoming the festive season! To help you plan your time, scroll down for a list of what we think you might be interested in.

iNYALA – Interactive Light Art Installation Exhibition

REX KL, till 30th November

Fusing art and technology, Malaysia’s first interactive light art exhibition brings you through a visual and sensory journey. The collection of interactive art installations transform an urban space into a digital park inspired by nature.

Admission is free, every day in November from 10am to 10pm.

