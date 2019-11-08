Things To Do This November 2019

It’s that time of the year: clearing leave, taking the kids out during their school holiday, and welcoming the festive season! To help you plan your time, scroll down for a list of what we think you might be interested in.
iNYALA – Interactive Light Art Installation Exhibition
REX KL, till 30th November
Fusing art and technology, Malaysia’s first interactive light art exhibition brings you through a visual and sensory journey. The collection of interactive art installations transform an urban space into a digital park inspired by nature.
Admission is free, every day in November from 10am to 10pm.